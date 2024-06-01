“He’s my best friend”: Man travels across Canada with his goat

A Canadian farmer spent two weeks traveling the Canadian countryside with his five-month-old billy goat. how CBC Five-month-old billy goat Jimmy endured the journey with his owner Hector Aberdeen, according to reports. After the baby goat was rejected by the mother goat, the farmer raised the young animal after birth as a surrogate mother.

The mother goat rejected the baby after birth

This animal had difficulty feeding with its mother due to its congenital defect. “Mom had two other kids, so she more or less took care of both of them and rejected him right away. So I bottle-fed him since he was born,” Aberdeen told the CBC.

However, despite his best efforts, Aberdeen was unable to successfully reunite Jimmy with his birth family. “But Mom gets wind of it… and then she basically pushes him into a corner with her horns. It’s brutal,” the CBC report said.

After about a week, Aberdeen and Jimmy formed a close bond. “I can’t go anywhere without it or it starts cutting. He wants to know where I am. He needs me,” Aberdeen told CBC.