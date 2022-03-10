UK seizes Luxembourg private jet

Britain tightens traffic sanctions against Russia. As a result, the Global Jet machine stopped.

A Luxembourg-registered private plane was grounded at Britain’s Farnborough Airport, on Tuesday, pending clarification whether the plane was linked to Russian oligarch Yevgeny Shvidler. Instructions for this came from British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps. The plane was supposed to take off for Dubai in a few hours. The machine, Bombardier BD700-1A10, is officially working Global Jet Luxembourg registered.

The oligarchs close to Putin are on the updated sanctions list. Many of them also have ties to Luxembourg.

On February 25, Great Britain closed its airspace to Russian aircraft. Shapps sent a circular to UK airports on Tuesday. It states: “Air traffic controllers and airports in the United Kingdom do not allow aircraft to land which they believe are Russian aircraft, ie: 1. an aircraft registered in Russia, 2. an aircraft owned, controlled by, and operated by a person. 3. An aircraft owned, operated or leased by persons associated with Russia or leased under sanctions against Russia.”

The letter said this would go hand in hand with the decision-making power of air traffic controllers to prevent pilots from entering or requiring them to leave British airspace. Airport operators can also order, block or block takeoffs. It is also possible to keep planes at the airport.

Who is Yevgeny Shvidler? Yevgeny Markovich Shvidler, born 1964, is a Russian-American businessman who made his fortune during the privatization of Russian oil in the 1990s. He is considered a confidant of Roman Abramovich, with whom he founded Runicom SA. He later became president of Sibneft, an oil trading company that Gazprom acquired in 2005. Schweedler’s net worth is estimated at $1.7 billion. Neither Schweedler nor Abramovich is currently directly affected by the sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom.

