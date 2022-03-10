UK seizes Luxembourg private jet

Britain tightens traffic sanctions against Russia. As a result, the Global Jet machine stopped.
Sanctions against Russia
A Luxembourg-registered private plane was grounded at Britain’s Farnborough Airport, on Tuesday, pending clarification whether the plane was linked to Russian oligarch Yevgeny Shvidler. Instructions for this came from British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps. The plane was supposed to take off for Dubai in a few hours. The machine, Bombardier BD700-1A10, is officially working Global Jet Luxembourg registered.
On February 25, Great Britain closed its airspace to Russian aircraft. Shapps sent a circular to UK airports on Tuesday. It states: “Air traffic controllers and airports in the United Kingdom do not allow aircraft to land which they believe are Russian aircraft, ie: 1. an aircraft registered in Russia, 2. an aircraft owned, controlled by, and operated by a person. 3. An aircraft owned, operated or leased by persons associated with Russia or leased under sanctions against Russia.”
The letter said this would go hand in hand with the decision-making power of air traffic controllers to prevent pilots from entering or requiring them to leave British airspace. Airport operators can also order, block or block takeoffs. It is also possible to keep planes at the airport.
