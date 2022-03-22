Biden warns of Russian cyber attacks | present world | DW

There are increasing indications that Russia is considering options for potential cyber attacks. Biden said Moscow was considering this in response to Western economic sanctions. He emphasized that much of the critical infrastructure in the United States is privately owned. So he appealed to companies: “You have the power, ability, and responsibility to advance the cybersecurity and resilience of the critical services and technologies that Americans depend on.”

Neuberger wants to protect critical infrastructure

“We are not looking for a conflict with Russia. But if Russia launches a cyberattack on the United States, we will respond,” cybersecurity adviser Anne Neuberger added. There is no certainty that there will be a cyber attack on critical infrastructure. But you can see the possible preparations.

US National Security Adviser Anne Neuberger

“Critical infrastructure, electricity, water, and many hospitals in the United States are privately owned,” she said. “We believe confidential information has been provided to the most important entities that need to know.”

This included several hundred companies. Companies should use multi-factor authentication on their systems to make it more difficult for attackers to hack and encrypt their data and make contingency plans.

Haz / WA (dpa, afp, rtr)