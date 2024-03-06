UK: Government tightens rules on pet monkeys

Significantly stricter rules for private monkey owners will soon apply in Great Britain. Regulations should be compared to zoo standards.
Anyone wanting to keep a monkey as a pet in Great Britain will have to comply with stricter rules in the future. From April 2026, private owners will need a permit to keep animals, the environment ministry announced on Tuesday. In England, the care of animals must correspond to the standard of zoos. This has been decided by the British government.
