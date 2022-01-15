UK condemns hacking in Ukraine

The British Foreign Secretary, Elizabeth Truss, condemned on Twitter the massive hacking of Ukrainian government websites the day before.

The United Kingdom condemns the cyber attacks on the Ukrainian government. He tweeted that NATO will expand cooperation in the field of cybersecurity with Ukraine.

Truss also said that Britain and its allies will help Ukraine with their experts.

As reported on the night of January 13-14, 2022, the websites of the Department of Education, Department of State, Department of Sports, Department of Energy, Department of Agriculture and Food Policy, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Environment, Civil Protection Service, National Bank and State Treasury, In addition to the application “Diya” (“Diya” – Ukrainian application for state services developed by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine) was attacked by hackers.

Later, Deputy Head of the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine on digital development, digital transformations and digitization Viktor Shura said at a media briefing that a total of 70 websites of central and local executive bodies were attacked.

At the moment, most of the state resources that were attacked on the night of January 13-14 are already available again.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Special Communications Service, along with the relevant state authorities, are investigating intrusions on a number of government websites and collecting digital evidence.

Photo: Simon Dawson/Nr. 10 Downing Street

yv