Tsunami warning after a strong earthquake off New Zealand

A violent earthquake measuring 7.2 struck New Zealand on Friday evening (local time). The center was in the sea east of the North Island of New Zealand.

According to reports, tremors were felt across the region, including the major cities of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. Less than two hours after the earthquake, 60,000 people reported to the local GeoNet monitoring system that they had felt the earthquake, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Initially, however, no information was available about potential damages or injuries. According to GeoNet information, the earthquake occurred approximately 100 kilometers off the coast of the Gisborne region at a depth of 94 kilometers. The US Early Warning System issued a tsunami warning within a radius of 300 km.

The New Zealand Herald reports that the New Zealand Civil Defense has asked residents of coastal areas to move to higher areas. Lots of people in the region headed to the country following the warnings. The Civil Protection Agency called on citizens to stay away from water and beaches and follow the news via radio, television and the Internet.

Just last month, New Zealand thought about the Christchurch earthquake victims ten years ago. On February 22, 2011, 185 people were killed in the largest city on the South Island. The quake measured 6.2 magnitude.