Field – It was reported that Milos Zeman’s hospital stay was due to complications related to his chronic diseases. Photo: Krumphanzl Michal / CTK / dpa

The 77-year-old had previously greeted populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis for a 45-minute conversation at his residence at Lani Castle near Prague.

Zyman is being treated in the intensive care unit, Miroslav Zavoral, director of the Central Military Hospital, told CT Afternoon. The reason is complications related to chronic Zeeman disease. “We know the diagnosis so we can target treatment specifically,” the doctor said.

In the parliamentary elections on Friday and Saturday, the liberal-conservative opposition won a clear majority of 108 out of 200 seats in the House of Representatives. The president plays a crucial role after the elections because he gives the mandate to form a government. If the head of state is in office, this task passes to the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies.