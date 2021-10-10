World

Czech President Zeman in the clinic

October 10, 2021
Esmond Barker

Field – It was reported that Milos Zeman’s hospital stay was due to complications related to his chronic diseases. Photo: Krumphanzl Michal / CTK / dpa

The 77-year-old had previously greeted populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis for a 45-minute conversation at his residence at Lani Castle near Prague.

Zyman is being treated in the intensive care unit, Miroslav Zavoral, director of the Central Military Hospital, told CT Afternoon. The reason is complications related to chronic Zeeman disease. “We know the diagnosis so we can target treatment specifically,” the doctor said.

See also  Press pressure on critics in Belarus - Lukashenko wipes out other NGOs - News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *