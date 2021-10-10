Czech President Zeman in the clinic

Field – It was reported that Milos Zeman’s hospital stay was due to complications related to his chronic diseases. Photo: Krumphanzl Michal / CTK / dpa
The 77-year-old had previously greeted populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis for a 45-minute conversation at his residence at Lani Castle near Prague.
Zyman is being treated in the intensive care unit, Miroslav Zavoral, director of the Central Military Hospital, told CT Afternoon. The reason is complications related to chronic Zeeman disease. “We know the diagnosis so we can target treatment specifically,” the doctor said.
In the parliamentary elections on Friday and Saturday, the liberal-conservative opposition won a clear majority of 108 out of 200 seats in the House of Representatives. The president plays a crucial role after the elections because he gives the mandate to form a government. If the head of state is in office, this task passes to the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies.
Zeman was only released from a clinic in September after spending eight days in the hospital. He has been at the helm of his country since 2013. Before that he was Prime Minister of the Czech Republic 1998-2002. According to previous reports, he suffers from diabetes and is dependent on a wheelchair due to a neurological disease. He is the first Czech president to be elected directly by the people twice after a constitutional amendment.
