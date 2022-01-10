Trained by Schalke: new goalkeeper for Wattenscheid

SG Wattenscheid 09 is looking to strengthen the team. A goalkeeper from the USA signed a contract with the club from Oberliga Westfalen.

the SG Wattenscheid 09 Sign a new goalkeeper – the “new” attribute is relative in this case. Jacob Lazarus Strengthens the goalkeepers of the upper division of Westphalia around Bruno Stodt and Tolonai Izek with immediate effect. However, the American has been participating in the club’s traditional training for several months.

Lazarus of Southern California. His commitment to SGW is his first in Germany. The contact with the club came from the Ruhr region through a training camp at the American Football School in Mallorca. There Lazarus was promoted by Schalke goalkeeper and former goalkeeper coach Holger Gerck and former professional Eddie Lewin. As part of this training camp, players from the United States will be introduced to semi-professional clubs in Europe and especially in Germany.

The new SGW goalkeeper has been trained in Mallorca by former professionals

Loewen explained in Medium from Wattenscheid “Jake showed himself to the Wattenscheid coaching team, and we found him a good fit. Now he wants to take an intensive course in Germany so he can learn and speak the language faster.” Lofven continues: “Hopefully, he can really attack in SG 09 and stimulate the competition there. Perhaps he will soon be able to sell himself to the first team through test matches.”

The 20-year-old goalkeeper said his goal is to develop as a player and person in the coming months. “I think I will get a very good opportunity to do that at SG 09, with all the great players and a great coaching team here. I look forward to continuing the hard work and getting my place in the team every day.”

Perhaps he will be able to prove his skills for the first time next weekend: Wattenscheider will then meet National League side SpVgg Herne Horsthausen in the first pre-season game (Sunday, February 16, 3pm).