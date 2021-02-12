Three Spiritfarer updates – Spring, Summer, and Fall

The management game “Spiritfarer” will receive three comprehensive content updates this year, as confirmed by Thunder Lotus.
Developer Thunder Lotus will publish a free update to Spiritfarer content in Spring, Summer, and Fall 2021. “We are very pleased with the praise Spiritfarer has received since its launch.” “It also attracted a very enthusiastic group of fans, which is great because the team is looking to bring new content to the game this year as well! I would be rude if I didn’t thank our fans for their vital contributions while we were exploring different ideas for new Spiritfarer content. Your comments definitely helped us find. On the best project path!
Spring 2021 Update: Night
- New spirit
- More Stella Story content
- Improved cooperative play
- Improving the quality of life
Summer 2021 Update: Beverly
- New spirit
- New boat buildings, collectibles and recipes
- Improving the quality of life
Fall 2021 Update: Jackie and Daria
- Two new souls
- New island
- New boat buildings and resources
- New event
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”