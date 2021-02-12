Three Spiritfarer updates – Spring, Summer, and Fall

The management game “Spiritfarer” will receive three comprehensive content updates this year, as confirmed by Thunder Lotus.

Developer Thunder Lotus will publish a free update to Spiritfarer content in Spring, Summer, and Fall 2021. “We are very pleased with the praise Spiritfarer has received since its launch.” “It also attracted a very enthusiastic group of fans, which is great because the team is looking to bring new content to the game this year as well! I would be rude if I didn’t thank our fans for their vital contributions while we were exploring different ideas for new Spiritfarer content. Your comments definitely helped us find. On the best project path!

Spring 2021 Update: Night

New spirit

More Stella Story content

Improved cooperative play

Improving the quality of life

Summer 2021 Update: Beverly

New spirit

New boat buildings, collectibles and recipes

Improving the quality of life

Fall 2021 Update: Jackie and Daria