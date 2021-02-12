Epic Games Store: Hit the Crazy Action for Free!

Just in time for the start of the weekend, the following free game is available on the Epic Games Store. The announcement of the next title next week is almost more interesting, since it’s a pretty wacky action title.

As announced and promised last week, Epic Games has activated the next free offer in its own store. Refers to Halcyon 6 In the version of Lightspeed – a space strategy RPG based on base building, tactical combat, crew management, and more. You can secure this address for free until February 18, 2021.

The next offering starts on that date and it’s now also confirmed. This is actually a dual package, which means: You’ll be able to get two full PC versions of it for free next week.

One of these two addresses is nothing but Anger 2, The crazy action sequel released in May 2019. If you haven’t ventured into the bloody open game world yet, you’ll be able to do so next week without any financial risks. The title is also based on some crazy car fights that you must master in order to defeat the power.

The second free game next week is in the meantime Absolute driftWhere you take on the role of a novice driver who must become an absolute racing master in a simple world. The two matches will then be free until February 25, 2021.