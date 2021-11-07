This is the miracle cure for the common cold

When you scratch your throat and your head buzzes, we know Cold and flu season is over. To overcome the cold well, each person developed his own way. Some swear by tea, others by vitamins – some turn to zinc.

Zinc can shorten the duration of illness

The trace element is important for our metabolism: it strengthens the immune system, participates in cell growth and promotes wound healing. Zinc is found in our skin and hair, but also in foods like hard cheese, lentils, nuts, and beef.

Even in the case of a cold, zinc is said to help reduce the duration of the illness by one day, provided you start taking 75 milligrams of zinc within 24 hours of the onset of symptoms. This was also confirmed by the famous Cochrane Institute.

A new study was published in British Medical Journal Published, he has now gone further and examined the effect of zinc on the course of respiratory diseases. Researchers at Western Sydney University examined the results of 28 different studies with a total of 5,446 participants and also found that zinc can prevent symptoms of infectious diseases and shorten the duration of illness.

Too much zinc can be harmful

However, zinc consumption should not be overstated. The 75-milligram dose should not be taken over an extended period of time, as this can permanently damage the immune system’s defenses. More than 100 milligrams of zinc per day can lead to vomiting and diarrhea.