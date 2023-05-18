This is the length of the Euro tunnel – and 6 other facts

The Channel Tunnel connects France and England. It runs underwater and is used by trains. Seven facts about the longest tunnel in the world under the sea.

The Eurotun is a submerged railway tunnel between mainland Europe and Great Britain. More precisely: between Coquille near Calais in France and Folkestone in Kent in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Here, people and their vehicles can travel back and forth between the two countries on trains. The travel book has collected seven interesting facts about the European tunnel.

1. The Eurotun Tunnel is the longest “undersea tunnel” in the world

The section under the Strait of Dover is 37 kilometers long. This makes the Eurotun the longest undersea tunnel in the world. Overall, the Eurotunnel is longer: the rail tunnel between Folkestone and Cukwell is 50.45 kilometers long. The average Eurotunnel is about 40 meters below sea level, with the deepest point at 75 metres.

2. Four types of trains travel through the Eurotunnel

The Eurotunnel connects England and France via a tunnel. However, cars (except for service vehicles) are not allowed to pass through it themselves, but only on trains. There are four types of trains traveling through the Eurotunnel:

High speed trains:

High speed passenger trains are operated by eurostar Operation and connection of London St. Pancras and Paris Gare du Nord during the journey through the tunnel. The flight from London to Paris takes 2 hours and 16 minutes. There are further links to Lille, Brussels, Rotterdam and Amsterdam, among others.

means LeShuttle Vehicles and their passengers are transported through the tunnel. Passengers may remain seated in their cars during the journey or stretch their legs on the DB Autozug. Auto trains run between Coquelles and Folkestone.

Freight trains

3. The European tunnel is the fastest connection between France and England

The train ride through the tunnel takes 35 minutes. In addition, there is about an hour to load and unload vehicles on the car train. There is a train connection 24 hours a day. For comparison: the journey from London to Paris takes just under an hour, and the ferry ride between England and France takes about an hour and a half.

4. The Eurotun tunnel consists of three tunnels

Eurotun is not a single tunnel but a triple tunnel. It consists of two single-track tunnels for the different trains that use it each day, and a third tunnel. It is located between two track tunnels and has two lanes for narrow service vehicles.

from the side eurotunnel.com If you book tickets for the “LeShuttle” car train, you will get offers starting at €30 or more per ride, depending on the vehicle. If the flight returns direct the next day, it will be cheaper – the same is true for overnight flights. The rates on the “Your Tickets” booking page apply to all passengers, whether single driver or a whole family; Only the number of passengers must be entered at the end. With one exception: if you bring an animal with you, you pay extra. Under the Travel Options tab, you can select the number of animals you travel with. The cost of the crossing is 27 euros per animal and way.

6. It took seven years and 15 billion euros to build

The first plans to link England and France were already in the eighteenth century. Lots of ideas followed, from a horse-drawn carriage hitch over water to railways on stilts to a bridge. However, political entanglements, wars, and technical difficulties have repeatedly delayed the actual investigation. Finally, after two centuries, construction began on what we know today as the Eurotunnel: a system of tunnels designed to transport people and vehicles from one country to another. The first well was drilled on the British side on 17 December 1987, followed by the French on 28 September 1988. The tunnel took seven years to build. 15,000 workers were involved, 11 of whom died on the job. Construction costs exceeded the originally estimated budget by twice: the massive undersea construction project cost €15 billion.

7. The name “Eurotunnel” has nothing to do with Europe

When you heard the name “European Tunnel”, did you also think of the obvious connection that the tunnel connects Europe with Great Britain? This is not entirely true. The German name for the European tunnel belongs to the company operating the tunnel. It was founded in 1986 as “Groupe Eurotunnel”, but has since been renamed “Getlink” (fortunately the tunnel has not been changed). France and England make it easier (and more logical). The tunnel is named after him: Souss-la-Manche Tunnel in French and canal tunnels or short channel In English, both translators mean “channel tunnel”.