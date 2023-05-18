capital of italy “It must be France!”

Video: Watson / Fabian Welch
08.11.2022, 15:5708.11.2022, 16:31
The United States of America is often referred to as the “Land of Opportunity” or one of the most important countries on the planet.
So for residents of such an important country, it shouldn’t be a problem to answer simple questions. However, there are a few Americans in TikTok videos who can’t think of the right answer to simple general knowledge questions.
So who would have thought that Russia is not just a country, but also a continent? Or does the capital of France begin with the letter “D”? Are there more examples? Then click on the video:
Video: Watson / Fabian Welch
More videos:
Climate activists block Amsterdam airport with bicycles
Video: Watson / Fabian Welch
A parrot robs reporters on live TV
Video: Watson / Fabian Welch
This is what it’s like to race around the Earth at the speed of light
Video: Watson / Fabian Welch
These characters have already left us in 2022
This is the most powerful flashlight in the world. Spoilers: It’s Hell!
Video: Watson
This may also interest you:
This video only, then you can forget about ESC until next year, I promise! You must have wondered how (and especially when) all the stage sets were set up and removed again. You have it too
It doesn’t really matter, we’ll show you right now. Using a video captured by a spectator who was there live:
“Award-winning music trailblazer. Gamer. Lifelong alcohol enthusiast. Thinker. Passionate analyst.”