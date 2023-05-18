capital of italy “It must be France!”

Video: Watson / Fabian Welch

The United States of America is often referred to as the “Land of Opportunity” or one of the most important countries on the planet.

So for residents of such an important country, it shouldn’t be a problem to answer simple questions. However, there are a few Americans in TikTok videos who can’t think of the right answer to simple general knowledge questions.

So who would have thought that Russia is not just a country, but also a continent? Or does the capital of France begin with the letter “D”? Are there more examples? Then click on the video:

