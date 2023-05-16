These three stocks are new to the portfolio

The 92-year-old is considered one of the most successful investors of all time. (Photo: Reuters)



Warren Buffett

Dusseldorf The percentage of Apple stock in star investor Warren Buffett’s portfolio continued to grow in the first quarter. As of March 31, his holding company Berkshire Hathaway owned 916 million shares in the iPhone maker — up 20 million from the end of December. This exit SEC filings that appeared on Monday evening.

The position was valued at more than $150 billion at the end of the quarter — by far the largest position in Berkshire’s portfolio. The company now owns approximately six percent of Apple. The latest increase in holdings comes after Berkshire combined equity holdings in its insurance subsidiary Gen Re for the first time.

The 92-year-old stocked another stock favorite: the oil company Occidental Petroleum. He now owns shares worth $13 billion. Three brand new stocks in Berkshire’s portfolio, and the star investor has completely ripped off four stocks:

Buy: Capital One

