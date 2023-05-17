ChooseFrance for your next business event

In late 2022, Atout France, the French National Tourism Council, launches in Europe and the United States: The French Way – a campaign aimed at revitalizing France as a destination and promoting business events in the country.

The “French Way” is an amazing destination where meetings, seminars, product launches, conferences and incentives can be held like no other.

With its rich cultural and historical heritage, exceptional cuisine and iconic places, France is also a leading destination for innovation and sustainability.

France has a long tradition of hosting events and is a world leader in planning and hosting major international exhibitions, conferences and trade fairs.

In 2023 and 2024 all eyes will be on France with the Rugby World Cup and the Olympic Games: welcome the world!

You don’t know France as a MICE destination yet? It’s time to discover diversity! Are you already an expert in France? Then let yourself be surprised by the innovations! Make an appointment here with our models, with us and Meet us in person from May 23-25, 2023 in Frankfurt at IMEXTo plan your next event and learn more about France.

We look forward to meeting you! # Select France

