The US House of Representatives votes on the budget – threatening to close

March 22, 2024 at 5:31 pm March 22, 2024 at 5:53 pm

The US House of Representatives passed a $1 trillion budget package shortly before the impending government shutdown. The bill was approved on Friday by an all-party majority, with 286 MPs voting in favor and 134 against. The $1.2 trillion package finances a large portion of US government operations for the current fiscal year, which continues until the end of September. It does not include any other military aid to Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia. Approval by the Senate – the second chamber of Parliament – is still pending. Otherwise, there is a risk of a partial halt in government work on Saturday evening (local time).

The impact of the so-called lockdown over the weekend will be minimal, as most government employees are off work anyway. It will be a problem if Senate approval lasts until next week. It can be assumed that the Senate will give the green light. The only thing that remains unclear is how long the vote will take in the parliamentary chamber. (HCL/SDA/EPA)