The US and UK want to go further than Russia in rescuing stolen planes

It is the object of all greed. The hijacked F-35B crashed in the Mediterranean on Wednesday 17 November after taking off from the British aircraft carrier HMS. Queen Elizabeth. His pilot managed to get out in time. But NATO is concerned about the possibility of Russia recovering the wreckage and the risk of its technology taking into its own hands.

On Monday, November 22, officials from the United Kingdom, the United States and NATO promised that the plane could be taken back from Russia. “We’ll get it back first, I guarantee it.”General Simon Doran, a senior US official aboard the aircraft carrier said. “We are not worried about his recovery.”General Tim Rutford, Commander-in-Chief of Allied Forces in Europe, announced his role in the presence of journalists aboard the Mediterranean.

‘A very sad incident’

“We are not worried because we are working now. There were concerns when the plane crashed, but the pilot is sure that is the most important thing.”, he added. The details of the rescue operation were not disclosed.

The loss of the F-35 is a “We just noticed it (…), setback “Commander Steve Morehouse, for his role in commanding one of the nine participating ships in the Mediterranean. But he added, “The credibility of this device, our belief in it, and our plan remain the same.”.

The UK already has twenty-one US F-35Bs, most of which are intended for two aircraft carriers, HMS. Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales. The F-35B is a variant of the fifth-generation F-35 that can land vertically and take off briefly.