Fifth place for Offner at the World Cup finals in Canada – ÖSV

Ski cross

Offner finished fifth at the World Cup finals in Canada















Photo: GEPA

Styrian Kathryn Offner finished fifth in the first of two races at the World Cup final in Canada.







In the first of two races at the World Cup Finals in Craigleith, Canada, the ÖSV ski crossers were unable to break through to deliver podium spots. The best result from a red-white-red point of view was provided by vice-world champion Katrin Offner, who won the women’s small final and finished fifth in the final.

Katrin Ofner had previously won her quarter-final run. Only in the semifinals did Styrian make a small mistake in the opening section, allowing Offner to advance to the final. “The quarter-finals and the mini-finals were really good, unfortunately I didn’t do well in the semi-finals in the opening category. I tried to attack from third place, but somehow the run got out in this run. I was satisfied with fifth place, overall a solid performance today,” he said. Catherine Offner.

Swiss Fanny Smith celebrates her second victory after winning her home race in Veyzonas last Sunday ahead of Canadians Courtney Hofos and Mariel Thomson. Sweden’s Sandra Naslund, already the overall World Cup winner, was absent due to a knee injury.

In the men’s race, Robert Winkler (17th), Tristan Dukats (20th) and Johannes Ajeski (21st) finished third in the round of 16. Johannes Rorweg did not compete due to a headache and finished 31st. With his third win of the season, Canadian Reece Howden also moved ahead of German Florian Wilmsmann and Frenchman Youri Duplessis Gerkomart in the overall World Cup title.

The Ski Cross World Cup concludes on Saturday with another race at Craigleith. Final results start at 17.00 CET.