USA: Bill Clinton in intensive care – panorama

Former US President Bill Clinton was taken to the hospital’s intensive care unit with a urinary tract infection. The infection appears to have spread throughout the body.

His spokesperson wrote on Twitter that the 75-year-old was “on the mend, in good spirits and incredibly grateful to the doctors, nurses and staff who treated him so excellently”. Clinton was transferred to the University of California, Irvine Medical Center. “We hope he can go home soon,” his doctors wrote, according to CNN.

She added that Clinton is said to be in intensive care for privacy and security reasons, not because he needs intensive care. On Tuesday, CNN reported, citing his office, that he apparently felt bad at a special event his organization held in California. Then he was taken to the hospital after the tests.

heart problems

The ex-president has already often received treatment for health problems: in 2004 he underwent a quadruple heart operation, and in 2010 two stents were inserted to open the artery. His doctors have now confirmed that his hospital stay was not linked to heart disease or Covid-19. His spokesperson also said on Twitter that the infection had nothing to do with Covid-19.

Democrat Clinton was President of the United States from 1993 to 2001. He is married to Hillary Clinton, who was Barack Obama’s Secretary of State and who ran for the Democrats in the 2016 presidential election, but Donald Trump was defeated at that time.