The Turkish government denies reports of a heart attack

Confusion about the health of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (69). A government spokesman denied speculation of a heart attack and hospitalization.

Communications director Fahrettin Altun posted images to tweets on Wednesday night claiming that Erdogan was in hospital. “We categorically reject such baseless allegations regarding the president’s health,” he wrote.

Erdogan will attend the opening of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in Turkey via video conference on Thursday. According to the state-run Anadolu news agency, Vice President Fuat Oktay said Erdogan was fine. “We are in constant contact. He has caught a cold.”

Two weeks before the elections in Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 69, cut short a live interview on Wednesday due to health issues brief. After a short pause, the head of state reappeared on the screen and said it had been a busy day of campaigning. Talk about “stomach problems”.

But according to reports on social media, the Turkish president’s health is said to be more serious: Erdogan reportedly suffered a heart attack and was treated in hospital. She said he was in critical condition.

It was also reported that doctors called his family to the hospital. Several election dates are said to have been cancelled. There was no official confirmation of these reports. Agence France-Presse, citing the Turkish government, initially reported only that another campaign day had been cancelled.