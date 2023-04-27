Speculation about the Turkish president: Erdogan is boycotting his election campaign due to health problems

– Erdogan boycotts his election campaign due to health problems The Turkish president canceled his program for the second day in a row – for health reasons. The speaker dismisses the speculation. Raphael Geiger

The president’s health has long been treated as a state secret. Photo by Nikatio Savas (Keystone/March 21, 2023)

Recep Tayyip Erdogan had to boycott a live TV interview on Tuesday. When the camera pointed at the interviewer, soft noises and a male voice could be heard in the background: “Eyvah… eyvah…” Something like: Oh my God. Shortly thereafter, the station went into a commercial break. Erdoğan then returned and continued the interview, but he looked very ill. On Wednesday morning he canceled his planned campaign events. The fact that he was suspended from work Thursday should be seen by many in Turkey as a sign that the president is seriously ill.

A spokesman dismissed speculation about Erdogan’s health. Communications director Fahrettin Altun posted images of tweets alleging that Erdogan had suffered a heart attack on Wednesday night, writing: “We categorically reject such baseless allegations regarding the president’s health.” Erdogan will attend the opening of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in Turkey via video conference on Thursday. According to the state-run Anadolu news agency, Vice President Fuat Oktay said Erdogan was fine. “We are in constant contact. He has caught a cold.”

There have been rumors for years

Erdoğan was hit by his health problems In the middle of the election campaign. And in one tougher one than ever for the 69-year-old. If there are elections in Turkey on May 14, Erdogan will run for a third term. But for the first time he really has to fear being voted out. He threw himself into the campaign and began traveling around the country. So far no one knows if it was the performances that affected his health.

For years, there have been rumors about the health of the man who has ruled the country since 2003. Until now, however, the public has not heard anything about it. The president’s condition remains a state secret.

In the past few weeks, Turkey has been preparing itself more and more for a change of power. At the same time, many voters remain undecided, and the race between President Erdogan and his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu is tight. The last few days before the election will be even more important, and the incumbent will not want to miss it.

For now, the country is waiting for a message from Ankara: How is Recep Tayyip Erdogan doing?



Election campaign in Türkiye

Found an error? Report now.