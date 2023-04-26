819 days calendar Mystery Shattered – Researchers have solved the mystery of the Mayan calendar The Mayan calendar of 819 days has been a mystery until now. But now there are new discoveries and the crucial evidence lies in the planets of the solar system. published Apr 26, 2023 at 5:49 pm

Researchers at Tulane University, USA, found that the calendar is based on the movements of many planets. Among them were Mars, Jupiter, Mercury, Saturn and Venus. The Maya people used the motions of the planets as a guide and watched the time it took for the planets to return to the same location from Earth. The planets were easily visible to the naked eye without light pollution. They had a deep understanding of celestial mechanics, which shaped their culture. The Long Calendar was used by the Maya for various purposes such as b- for agricultural activities or religious observances.

The 819-day calendar is among the longest of the three main Maya calendars.

To date, it cannot be compared with modern calendar systems.

Researchers in the US have now solved the mystery.

The most important clue lies in the movements of the planets.

Perhaps the 819-day calendar is the calendar The world’s most mysterious Mayan calendar cycle. To this day, it poses a challenge to modern science. Researchers at Tulane University in Louisiana, USA, have found a possible explanation in the former locations of several planets.

There are other calendars by ancient Mesoamerican scholars It has been developed and discovered by researchers over the centuries. The three main calendars are the Haab calendar, the Tzolking calendar, and the Long calendar. Not everything makes sense in today’s world. Many of the glyphs and color schemes remain difficult to interpret to this day – no instructions have ever been found.

Synodal periods provide clues

This Maya calendar cannot be applied to the current calendar system of our time. This is why the 819 days were so mysterious to researchers. However, they have now discovered that the Mayans did not refer to the two previous planets, but to a total of five planets: Mars, Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, and Saturn. So the calendar was set according to the movements of the five planets closest to Earth.

The 819-day calendar is part of the Long Calendar and has so far been interpreted as 13 month-like cycles of 63 days each. The Maya directed themselves towards the movements of the planets and noted the time it took for the planets to return to the same location from Earth (the Synodal period). It took Venus about 584 days to return to its original position, which the Mayans used as the basis for this calendar.

The planets were easy to see with the naked eye due to the lack of light pollution. The Maya had a deep understanding of celestial mechanics, which shaped their culture. The Long Calendar was used by the Maya for various purposes such as b- for agricultural activities or religious observances. Some people interpreted it Complex numbers for ten years to end dates.

