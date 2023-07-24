The second flight connection from Friedrichshafen to London

Second flight to London: From mid-December, a Lufthansa Airbus A320 will take off from Friedrichshafen for London-Heathrow on Saturday, Bodensee-Airport reports.

This doubles the number of winter flights to the British capital. Because last winter, the airline easyJet resumed calls to the island.

City trip to London

Lufthansa flies from Lake Constance to London Heathrow and back every Saturday between 16 December and 30 March. According to the announcement, Friedrichshafen is primarily used by both airlines as a destination airport for guests from Great Britain who fly from here to the nearby ski areas of Austria, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. During the same period, EasyJet planes fly to London Gatwick.

“But the range of scheduled flights is not only expanding for British winter tourists,” the airport reported, “city travelers from the Lake Constance area can also use the flight to visit the British capital.”

Flights to London are always on Saturdays. Lufthansa takes off from Friedrichshafen at 6.40pm and from London – Heathrow at 1.50pm. Easyjet aircraft take off from Friedrichshafen at 1.05pm and from London-Gatwick at 9.45am.