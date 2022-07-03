The prime minister earns nearly six times as much

For comparison, his deputy Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Imhoff, who works as a lawyer, together earned more than $1.6 million.

Boris Johnson

According to media reports, Boris Johnson feels underpaid. He currently earns £164,080, the equivalent of €190,000 – but only £76,000 due to his position as British Prime Minister. The rest comes from his tenure as a member of the British House of Commons.

Boris Johnson: The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is feeling underpaid. Critics say the salary is still enough for celebrations in Downing Street. (Source: NurPhoto / imago-images-pictures)

However, as with Biden, he is making more money, also by appearing in the media or lecturing.

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron, who has been in power in France since 2017, earns 15,140 euros a month or 181,680 euros a year. He gets a little less than Putin, the head of the Kremlin. And perhaps less than if he remained an investment banker. In addition, Macron is likely to own some real estate.

Emmanuel Macron: The French president would have earned more in his career than in politics. (Source: NurPhoto / imago-images-pictures)

Mario Draghi

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is in fact entitled to 110,000 euros as prime minister. But the politician, who has been in office since February last year, announced in May 2021 that he would waive his salary. Perhaps also as a gesture of solidarity.

Mario Draghi: The Italian Prime Minister waives his salary. (Source: Political-Moments / imago-images-pictures)

Alone: ​​He could easily do without it. The former head of the European Central Bank earns generous government pensions and, according to media reports, owns several properties.

Vladimir Putin

Despite the attack on Ukraine, which violates international law, and sanctions against Russia, the head of the Kremlin continues to earn a good salary. Putin, who has been in power as president or prime minister for more than 20 years, is said to have earned 10.2 million rubles last year. This is a fairly low income compared to many heads of state.