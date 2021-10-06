The Nobel Prize in Physics: Pioneering Scientific Work

The Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm contacted Giorgio Baresi by phone on Tuesday during the award ceremony. He said he did not expect the Nobel Prize. But he put the phone close to him because he was aware of the possibility of his picking.

His ex-wife’s sister, who lives in Berlin, told Tagesspiegel that Baresi is a very sociable person and always tries to explain his complex field of research to fellow men, even if this is not always successful. You describe him as a very dedicated person who cares about him Uni La Sapienza in Rom Against a lack of research funding, he also warned that the natural sciences should play a greater role in schools in Italy.

Giorgio Baresi. Photo: AFP

Parisi also saw the Covid pandemic in the first place as a social challenge in which science should create more confidence. Since the beginning of the pandemic, he has devoted himself to explaining the numbers. But he was not satisfied with the continuity of science.

Emphasis on the role of science

“Those who are against vaccination are showing us that we have not succeeded in explaining to everyone how scientific methods work,” he says somewhat independently in an interview with La Repubblica.

To emphasize the role of science in the following sentence. “No researcher possesses the truth or the research that conclusively proves anything. There is a consensus that develops step by step, along with constantly new evidence and a self-regulatory mechanism that corrects mistakes.” This message has not always reached the epidemic.

Giorgio Baresi is working to popularize science in Italy. “Science is no longer seen as a way to improve the future,” he said in the interview.

People will live side by side with highly advanced technologies, the scientific principles of which are often not understood. “It seems as if things are made of magic. We should teach the basics from kindergarten onwards.”

The team player loves Greek dances

The 73-year-old physicist, who was president of the Accademia dei Lincei, is a team player rather than a distant person, according to relatives in Berlin. Even if his work on the theory of turbulent matter and stochastic processes, which he has now obtained, should only be understood by a very few of his fellow human beings, he never isolates himself. He loves Greek dances.

Baresi is a city-dweller born in Rome and lives in the city center of the Italian capital. Keep coming back here despite many stays abroad.

Giorgio Baresi has been honored for his theoretical work on climate modeling. On the need to protect the climate, he said that warming could accelerate further: “This requires that we act immediately for future generations,” the situation is very urgent, and strong decisions are now needed.

Part of the Nobel Prize goes to Parisi for his discovery of how “the interaction of chaos and fluctuations define physical systems from the atomic to the planetary level.” The Academy spoke of the “revolutionary” results of the professor at the Sapienza University of Rome.

A complex system of vital importance to humanity is the Earth’s climate. “This year’s award winners have helped us gain deeper insights into the properties and development of complex physical systems,” said Thors Hans Hansson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics.

The first realistic climate model

A pivotal figure in the history of climate modeling was also revealed on Tuesday Nobel Prize Winner: Seokuro Manabe. In the early 1960s, he brought the first climate models with him—a groundbreaking achievement.

The 90-year-old Manabe was born in Japan, earned his Ph.D. from the University of Tokyo in 1958 and then went to the United States. Recently, he did research at the elite Princeton University. As early as the 1960s, a climatologist established that rising temperatures on Earth are related to the carbon dioxide content of the atmosphere.

Thank you Manabe. Photo: AFP

Seokuro Manabe had programmed the first realistic climate model with Richard Wetherald at Princeton in the 1960s. In doing so, he not only took into account thermal radiation, but was also able to image convection, the rise and fall of warm or cold air.

In the United States, the scientist, who is now also an American citizen, first worked for various weather authorities before moving to Princeton.

Manabe also repeatedly worked on consultancy for several research centers in his country, working from 1997 to 2001 on the Frontier Research System for Global Change in Japan, but then returned to the USA.

Manabe has published around 250 professional articles and books – and has won dozens of prestigious awards. There is now an award in his name: The American Meteorological Society’s “Siokoro Manabe Climate Research Award” honors researchers who make outstanding contributions to understanding the Earth’s climate system.

Manabi is a member of the US National Academy of Sciences and a foreign member of the Academia Europaea and the Royal Canadian Society.

“When I look back at how climate has changed in the past few decades and how models have accommodated these changes, we can be pretty sure about future projections,” Manabe said in an interview.

‘Do everything to reduce climate change’

It is very difficult to determine at which temperature a change becomes dangerous. “What we do know is that warming becomes more dangerous once it goes beyond 2 degrees, and that the less climate change, the better for us. So we have to do everything we can to reduce climate change.”

Chairman of the Nobel Committee For physics, Thor Hans Hansson has reached out to policy makers around the world to announce this year’s awards. He’s not sure if they would finally understand the warnings about climate change if the Nobel Committee pointed them out. In any case, it is certain that “climate models are strongly based on physics theory”.

Manabi shares half of the prize money with Klaus Haselmann (total 985,000 euros), and the other half goes to Giorgio Baresi.