“The new Omni-Biotic product forms a defensive barrier against foreign germs in the mouth, nose and throat” »LeaderZent

AllergoSan Institute relies on the natural fortification of oral flora, especially in young ones – backed by Vitamin D for the immune system.

Children and young people in particular are exposed to a large number of pathogens in kindergarten and school and often have to fight infection. The mouth, nose and throat area is the first stop for pathogenic microorganisms and viruses to reach from the air, and this area actually has a major function in the immune system. The beneficial bacteria that live there occupy the bastion of central defense.

“That is why Omni-Biotic iMMUND was developed specifically for this purpose,” said Microbiome Mag expert Anita Fraulner when introducing the product. Each one of these innovative lozenges contains 1 billion Streptococcus salivarius K12 – “As it dissolves slowly in the mouth, this leaded bacterial strain, tested in 19 studies that occurs naturally in the oral cavity, is released directly at its destination. Completely sugar-free – with a great strawberry taste – allows daily Omni-Biotic iMMUND use to support the oral flora and immune system,” added Frauwallner.

Good and bad bacteria

“Streptococcus is a widespread type of bacteria commonly associated with diseases. Less well-known is that – similar to the intestinal flora – there are also ‘good’ and ‘bad’ types of bacteria from the same family in the oral flora,” the expert explains. While pathogenic strains of streptococcus (such as Streptococcus pneumoniae or Streptococcus pyogenes) cause tonsillitis, lung or sinus infections, other representatives of this type cause just the opposite — they protect them, according to Frauwallner. (red)

