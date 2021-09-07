The new Motorola Edge in the test

A 108MP image sensor is used as the main camera on all models of the Egde 20 family. Photo: Zacharie Scheurer/dpa-tmn (Photo: dpa) New Motorola Edge

All three models come with a 108MP main camera They all have a big screen

Those who like big displays will love all three models. The screen is huge with a size of 6.7 inches and a slim 20:9 format. In everyday life, the OLED screen has strong contrast and well-balanced colors. With a pixel density of 385 pixels per inch, the sharpness of the image isn’t great. With a refresh rate of 144Hz, the top-of-the-line Edge 20 Pro outperforms even higher-tier devices like the iPhone 12 – but with a fairly high power consumption.

If the screen is still not big enough, because you want to show a presentation or watch a movie, you can connect an external monitor. Motorola calls this “ready for”, so it not only enables screen mirroring, but also a mode for games, movies, video chats, or a mobile desktop to work.

Lots of pixels, lots of light

Today’s Top Jobs Find the best jobs now and

You are notified by e-mail.

All three models come with a 108MP main camera (aperture

f / 1.9). It produces excellent images with natural colors and balanced exposure. The camera sensor uses what is known as Ultra-pixel technology, in which nine conventional pixels are combined into one very large pixel. Motorola promises to improve photosensitivity. In practice, this ensures detailed images are obtained even in low light.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro has the most comprehensive camera equipment with a telephoto lens, a wide-angle lens, and a macro lens. The battery has a capacity of 4500 mAh. This ensures that the device does not fail prematurely, even if it is used intensively in the evening.

Not the fastest chip, but still fast

The main processor in Motorola Edge 20 Pro is Snapdragon 870. This is not the most powerful hardware available in the Android repository. In contrast, Motorola could remain well below the 1000 euro threshold. This mid-range composition does not have a negative effect on daily use. Edge 20 Pro is generously equipped with 12 GB of RAM (LPDDR5) and 256 GB of flash memory (UFS 3.1).

The slightly slower Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip is used in the Edge 20 (without Pro). The model gets a simple telephoto camera with triple optical zoom. The battery is slightly smaller (4000 mAh), as well as 128 GB of memory and 8 GB of working memory (RAM).

The Lite model camera does not have a telephoto lens at all. Motorola installs a Mediatek SoC (Dimensity 720) as the main chip. The main memory is 8 GB, and the flash memory is 128 GB. 5000mAh battery lasts for about 2 days.

Motorola certainly includes USB-C (30W) chargers with all three devices. All three models support fast 5G cellular network and standard WLAN for WiFi 6. This means that they will still be on the cutting edge in terms of radio technology within a few years.

You have to make concessions elsewhere. The three Motorolas tested cannot be charged wirelessly. Immersion baths are also taboo: there is only protection from water splashes according to IP52.

Bottom line: a solid package without major weaknesses

The Edge 20 Pro is especially interesting for photo enthusiasts with its periscope telephoto lens. Those who rely less on this functionality will get along well with the cheaper Edge 20.

The Lite model is particularly interesting for users who want the longest battery life possible without having to have a high-performance computer in their pocket at all times. With 5G and WiFi 6, all three models are future-ready and have a clean Android 11 version.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro specifications

Motorola Edge 20 specifications

Motorola Edge 20 Lite specifications