Verify the vaccination certificate: These three vaccinations prevent Alzheimer’s

The study conducted in the United States of America showed that routine vaccinations can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. The study included two groups of tested people over the age of 65, one of whom was vaccinated and the other who was not. The vaccinated group received at least one vaccination against tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, shingles, or pneumococcus. Over an eight-year period, it was observed that those who received at least one of these vaccinations were less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease compared to those who did not receive the vaccination.

The risk reduction varies depending on the vaccination. The risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease among those vaccinated against tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough was 7.2 percent, compared to 10.2 percent among those who were not vaccinated. The risk among those vaccinated against shingles was 8.1 percent, compared to 10.7 percent among those who were not vaccinated. Among those vaccinated against pneumococcus, the risk was 7.92 percent, compared to 10.9 percent among those who were not vaccinated. Similar results for influenza vaccination were found in a previous study.

Peter Berlet, Secretary General of the German Neurological Society (DGN), commented on the results and emphasized that the 25 to 30 percent risk reduction was significant. Although this analysis was retrospective, the study sends a serious signal that routine vaccinations can reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

