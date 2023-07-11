The head of Credit Suisse in England moves to a private bank in Zurich

The international financial group can celebrate another coup: the former head of the British subsidiary of Credit Suisse is moving to the private Bank of Zurich.

Christian Berchem He becomes the new Country Director for EFG International in Great Britain and CEO of the local London branch of EFG Private Bank Limited. The Zurich-based private bank announced this on Tuesday. Berchem will assume his new position on December 4th, subject to regulatory approvals.

Announcement by Boris Collardi

Berchem will be the successor Richard Thomas. She added that he had decided to resign from his position after more than four years in order to “pursue other options”. The newly appointed will be directed to Giorgio Bradelli Report, CEO of the International Financial Group, and to the Board of Directors of the UK subsidiary.

With the appointment of Berchem, the financial group succeeds in winning another bid for its competitor Credit Suisse (CS), which was acquired by UBS. This is after the Institute has already been poaching heavily in the Big Bank. Of the roughly 50 client advisors hired by the private bank in the first quarter, 30 to 40 percent are said to come from CS. EFG Board of Directors Boris Collardi He recently stated that the bank will continue to actively seek staff from its competitors.

Promote expansion

At CS, Berchem had previously also been responsible for the British Private Banking business and the branch there.

Before joining the big bank in 2017, he held several management positions at the British bank Barclays, including the position of head of his own bank in London. Other professional stations include US banks JP Morgan, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and the consulting firm KPMG. Berchem is a German, Canadian and British citizen.

The group’s head of finance, Bradley, was quoted on Tuesday as saying he was convinced Berchem would successfully expand the British booking center and drive business growth in one of the world’s most important private banking markets.