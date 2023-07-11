Economic pressures are not a barrier to cloud investments

Unisys has released a new study on the role of information technology, cloud computing and artificial intelligence in transforming business. One result: Despite the economic downturn, companies are determined to prioritize investments in digital capabilities to support growth while controlling costs.

However, tensions between IT and the C-suite, looming talent challenges and ethical concerns surrounding AI still prevent organizations from realizing their full potential in digital investments.

The research highlights key findings, including:

85% of companies invest in cloud technologies, but only 19% are actively using them to improve their business.

15% are integrating AI into their business strategies while the remaining 85% are still waiting.

More than 55% of companies admit that they do not fully understand the ethical implications of AI.

58% are proactive about security vulnerabilities and threats, and 42% are reactive.

“A modern, digital and cloud-native mindset enables companies to become more agile and achieve growth. Enterprises are under pressure to maximize their resources, and this strategic shift will enable innovation and drive impact,” said Manju Naglapur, Senior Vice President, Cloud Solutions, Applications and Infrastructure at Unisys. .

Cloud spending is largely immune to the economic downturn

Cloud continues to be a major driver of business growth. 85% of organizations have increased their cloud spending or plan to do so in the next two years. In fact, 36% of organizations are in the planning and adoption stages, though only 19% have reached an advanced level of cloud adoption. Organizations must focus on optimizing their existing cloud infrastructure to take bigger strides and realize the value of their cloud investments.

Managers sound the alarm when there is a shortage of talent

While cloud technologies act as a catalyst for business growth, there are significant talent challenges to manage and improve these technologies. More than forty percent (42%) of IT leaders expressed concern about keeping their employees up to date with new features and technologies for cloud adoption. To achieve this, companies plan to incorporate continuous training into their work procedures to further educate and qualify their employees. In addition, companies identify a gap in non-technical skills, for example a BA in communication and soft skills (34%) and knowledge of technology and business strategy (32%). These requirements are becoming increasingly important to companies as they embrace the cloud.

Companies are looking for a responsible AI compass

To remain competitive, companies must ramp up their AI initiatives. The study shows that only 15% of companies have integrated AI into their business, which represents a huge opportunity for change for the remaining 85%. Not surprisingly, more than half (55%) of companies realize they still need to learn more about the ethical implications of AI. The most important approach for most respondents (43%) to address ethical concerns is for humans to regularly check AI models and results. This approach ensures that people are actively involved in the decision-making process and promotes a responsible and ethical approach to AI adoption.

Navigating the electronic storm

Security breaches are an unavoidable reality for any organization and 78% believe a security breach is possible. However, only 58% take a proactive approach to dealing with vulnerabilities and threats, while 42% take a reactive approach. The report also reveals that only 43% have adopted a zero-trust security model, which is critical to building resilience.

“Strategic shifting to a cloud-native digital mindset involves aligning C-suite and IT with common goals, focusing on business results, advancing cloud technology, navigating ethical AI, and tackling skills issues. While it may seem daunting, resetting the approach Your work will help companies realize commercial benefits faster.

The report, titled “From Barriers to Breakthroughs: Unlocking Growth Opportunities with Cloud-Based Innovation,” gathered responses from 2,264 respondents, including C-suite, IT leaders, developers from around the world, and companies in five countries: United States, Great Britain, Germany, Australia and New Zealand.

www.unisys.com/de