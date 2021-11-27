The first flying tree was planted in Georgstrasse

Mayor Herbert Schmalsteg planted the first 58 flat trees on November 27, 1978 in order to return the Georgestrasse to the character of an avenue.

The 681 consecutive numbered illustrated postcard from Friedrich Astholz Jr., who reproduced the image using a Colotype print, shows Georgstraße circa 1900. The photographer’s location was Goethestraße at the Reitwallstraße level coming from the left (with the booth in the middle of the street). Corner building in the foreground on the right with the store “August Göbelhoff, Herren-Hüte”, above the advertisement of “Julius Kauffmann & Co.” , refers to the former house on Georgstrasse 3. The entire three-legged building is on the right in the photo, where there is an advertisement on the wall for “Möbel Fabrik … Wellhausen” for Goethestrasse 2. To the left of the already electrified tram is the restaurant “Hamburger Buffet”.. .

Georgstrasse is the main shopping street in the capital of Lower Saxony. The road, about one kilometer long, is located after George III. He has been named since 1760 Elector of Braunschweig-Lüneburg (“Korhanover”) as well as King of Great Britain and Ireland or King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland (from 1801) and in personal union from 1814 the first King of Hanover.

Georgstraße extends from Steintor over central Kröpcke square to Georgsplatz, which turns into Aegidientorplatz. The western half between Steintor and Kröpcke is the most important shopping street in the city center as a pedestrian zone, and the other half with the opera house and the GOP Varieté theater along with upscale shops form an elegant promenade.

In the section between the Opera House and Georgsplatz in a wide green area are the monuments of Louis Strömer, Karl Karmarch and Heinrich Marchner. Also here is the Monument to the Victims of National Socialism by Michelangelo Pistoletto, which was opened in 1994.