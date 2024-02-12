February 12, 2024

The Company – Report: The Body Shop in the United Kingdom faces bankruptcy

Faye Stephens February 12, 2024 1 min read

The Body Shop branch Photo: Agence France-Presse

British cosmetics chain The Body Shop is reportedly on the verge of declaring bankruptcy in the UK. Sky News reported that the company is preparing to appoint an expert to lead the restructuring process.

The radio stressed that companies in other countries were not affected. The Body Shop is also represented in Germany.

The cosmetics chain was founded in Brighton, England, in 1976. It sold “ethically and naturally sourced ingredients from around the world, in packaging that was no-frills and easy to refill.”

In 2006, the French company L'Oral acquired the chain. In 2017, the company moved to Brazilian competitor Natura Cosmticos, and then in 2023 to German investment fund Aurelius. The Body Shop is currently present in 89 markets and employs approximately 7,000 people. Headquarters are London.

