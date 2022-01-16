The change in Witch Queen brings more basement space

The English Witch Queen is the next major expansion of Fate 2. In a blog post, the developers have now talked about some of the upcoming changes. They promised you’ll have more space soon.

What is this change? With the new expansion “The Witch Queen”, Bungie wants to make it possible to change the power type of working armor at a lower cost.

This should save you space in the basement. Already full lockers are causing problems for playersWhich is why the news should make many happy. Specifically says In the last blog post:

A piece of Masterworked Legendary Armor can be completely converted into a different power type for 10,000 Glimmer and an upgrade unit, while a piece of Masterworked Exotic Armor will cost 20,000 flashes and an upgrade unit.

This is to prevent you from collecting armor pieces in your basement for each type of power. If you want to change a piece of armor that has not yet become a masterpiece, then the costs here remain unchanged.

The Witch Queen brings a number of improvements to Destiny 2

What is in the new expansion? The expansion revolves around the famous Hive witch, Savathûn. She has been pulling all sorts of leads for a long time and is known for her lies and intrigues.

Besides the expansion, you get new features in Destiny 2 that can fundamentally change the game. Some interesting changes are:

Of course, there will also be new content and activities, such as a new raid and opponents who can use the light against you.

When does The Witch Queen come out? After the addon was supposed to debut at the end of 2021, the release has now moved to February 22, 2022. So it won’t be long until you can see the new features for yourself and enjoy your “bigger” storage.

