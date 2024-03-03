March 3, 2024

The Body Shop files for bankruptcy in the UK

Faye Stephens March 3, 2024 1 min read

Insolvency administrators must search for new owners for the stores, the company announced on Tuesday. “This approach provides stability, flexibility and security to find the best means to secure the future of The Body Shop and revitalize this iconic British brand,” she said.

Founded in 1976 by Anita Roddick and her husband, Gordon, The Body Shop was one of the first companies to focus on ethically produced cosmetics and skincare products and avoid animal testing in the production of its products.

The German investment company Aurelius acquired The Body Shop from the Brazilian company Natura only in November 2023 for 207 million pounds sterling. At the time, The Body Shop employed about 10,000 people worldwide. The brand was previously owned by the French group L'Oréal.

Recently, Aurelius agreed to sell the company's operations in most of continental Europe and parts of Asia to the asset management company. For 2022, The Body Shop reported a pre-tax loss of £71 million on sales of £408 million.

See also  Schulz speaks on the phone with his partners about the situation in Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

English Rural Prosperity Fund Business Grant

March 3, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

The United States approves the sale of laboratory-grown meat

March 2, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Exports to the US and China fell sharply: why are German exports collapsing?

March 2, 2024 Faye Stephens

You may have missed

1 min read

The Body Shop files for bankruptcy in the UK

March 3, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

“Darts Live – UK Open” on Sport1 in Live & TV: You can watch the darts stream live here

March 3, 2024 Ulva Robson
3 min read

James Webb Space Telescope: How radiation affects planet formation

March 3, 2024 Faye Stephens
4 min read

Gut-Behrami comes second in Kvitfjell and extends his World Cup lead

March 3, 2024 Eileen Curry