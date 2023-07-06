Test passed – Bencic advances to third round in tiebreaker – Sports

Belinda Bencic (WTA 14) beat Daniel Collins (WTA 52) 3:6, 6:4, 7:6 (10:2) and is in the third round at Wimbledon.

The Swiss fight back after being a set and break behind, showing great morale.

With a dominant tiebreaker in the match (10:2), Bencic wins the match.

Stan Wawrinka and Victoria Golubic also won on Thursday, and Mark-Andrea Haussler and Dominic Stricker were eliminated.

After more than two and a half hours of play, the outcome of the match between Belinda Bencic and Daniel Collins was still completely open. With a score of 6: 6 in the deciding set, the match tiebreaker – played to 10, and not the usual 7 points – had to decide whether to win or lose. And it was precisely at this point that Bencic found his best match again.

At breakneck speed, I led 5-1 until the sides changed hands. But there was no stopping it, the 26-year-old was also affected on the other side of the net. Bencic continued driving in the fast lane. After a total of 2 hours and 43 minutes, the Flawil woman used her first match point to reach a 10:2 lead in the match tie-break and thus advance to the third round.

Long playing time is no problem

For Bencic, it was only the second match since he left the French Open at the end of May. I traveled to Wimbledon without a prep tournament. She passed her first real test against Collins. The American demanded everything from the Swiss. Especially at the beginning of the match, Bencic was overwhelmed by the opponent’s speed. As a result, she gave up an early break lead in the first set and lost the round 3:6.

It wasn’t until the middle of the second set that Bencic managed to get a feel of Collins’ game. At 3: 3 she managed to make a break, at 6: 4 another breakthrough to serve to win the set. The former top 10 players from the USA didn’t give up even after a tie. The third round turned out to be very balanced.

There is no chance of breaking Bencic

Especially with Collins fielding, Benichick still has a hard time getting involved in rallies. That’s why the world number 14 didn’t get a single crack chance in the entire set. On the other hand, Bencic faced 4 service loss but managed to avoid all chances.

Bencic managed to increase their level just in time. She won by four points when her opponent served in a match tiebreaker, and herself remained very confident in the serve. This is how the Olympic champion gained her first entry into the third round on Church Road since 2019.

There Magda Linette (WTA 24), who knocked out Jill Teichmann in the first round, is waiting for Bencic. In the second round, the Pole defeated Barbora Strycova (CZ/WTA 623) in 3 sets.