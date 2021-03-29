Tenants must return all keys on exit – dpa

BErlin (dpa / tmn) – If the tenant moves out of his apartment, he must return all keys to the landlord upon handing over the apartment. This is what the Haus & Grund Germany owners association pointed out.

This also includes fake keys or keys that exceed the amount specified in the rental agreement. The tenant may not keep any keys after handing over the apartment.

Basically, the lease agreement states how many keys will be provided to the tenant. However, if the tenant needs more keys, they can copy them. The lessee is not entitled to recover the costs. When returning the apartment after the rental period has expired, the counterfeit keys must also be handed over to the owner.

If the tenant knowingly kept the keys, this means that the handover of the apartment was not done correctly. In the worst case, the lessee owes the landlord compensation for the late delivery. If it proves to have damaged the fake key, that’s enough.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210326-99-980068 / 2