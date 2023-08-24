Swiss football news – Lausanne Sport’s new goalkeeper – Hunziker suffers cruciate ligament rupture – sport

Swiss football news – Lausanne Sport’s new goalkeeper – Hunziker suffers cruciate ligament rupture – Sports – SRF
Skip to content
Some items on SRF.ch only work with activated JavaScript.
sports
The Great League
current article
legend:
Moving on to Vaud
Carlo Letica.
Imago / Sports Pictures
Letika moves to newly promoted Lausanne
Lausanne Sport adds goalkeeper Carlo Letica to its Premier League squad. The 26-year-old Croatian, who moves from Romanian First Division club Hermannstadt to Vaud, signed a two-year contract.
Basel’s Hunziker will be out for a long time
FC Basel still has bad luck with injuries. After Sergio Lopez, Andren Hunziker will also be out for several months due to a serious knee injury. The 20-year-old Basel striker, who is one of his sons, ruptured his cruciate ligament and partially ruptured his inner ligament during training on Wednesday and needs surgery. The weekend before last, Hunziker, who was last on loan at Aarau, celebrated his first goal in the Premier League in Bayern’s 2-1 home defeat by Lausanne Sport.
Meyer signs with JC
The Grasshoppers signed midfielder Tim Meyer on a two-year contract, with an optional option. The 19-year-old trained in Zurich’s youth department and made his Premier League debut this season.
sda/two
sports
The Great League
current article
Social login
To register we need additional information about you.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* first name *} {* last name *} {* email address *} {* display name *} {* mobile *} {* city address *}
I agree to the processing of my personal data to log in to comment. You can find more information in the data protection declaration.
Please agree to the privacy policy.
Create an account
{*/ social registration form *}
{* merge accounts {“custom”: true } *}
{| FoundExistingAccountText |}
{| current_emailAddress |}.
{| rendered_existing_provider_photo |}
{| existing_display_name |}
{| exists_provider_emailAddress |}
Created {| creation_date |} time {| existing_site_name |}
Log in and register
Register
{* #signInForm *} {* SignInEmailAddress *} {* current password *}
Forgot your password?
Register
{* / sign in * }
Sign up simply and easily with your social media account or your Apple ID
{*login tool*}
Create a new password
Enter the email address for your user account. We will then send you a link that you can use to create a new password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {*signInEmailAddress *}
Sends
{* /Forgot your password *}
Eliminates
Create a new password
You will soon receive an email with a link to renew your password.
tracking Didn’t you get the message?
If you do not receive an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.
Technical error
Oh excuse me! A technical problem has occurred. Please try again later or contact our customer service.
Confirm mobile number
In order for us to enter a comment, we ask you to confirm your mobile phone number. We will send you an SMS code to the mobile number
.
an error occurred. Please try again or contact our customer service.
Too many codes have already been requested for the mobile phone number. To prevent misuse, the function is blocked.
Many attempts. Please request a new code or contact our customer service.
SMS code request
Change the mobile number
Many attempts. Please request a new code or contact our customer service.
This mobile phone number is already in use. Please change your mobile phone number or contact our customer service.
Close
Change the mobile number
The maximum number of symbols for the specified number has been reached. No more tokens can be created.
Use another mobile number
Confirm your email address
We have sent you an email at the address
{* email address data *} to publish. Please check your email inbox and confirm your account using the activation link you received.
tracking Didn’t you get the message?
If you do not receive an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.
User data settings
{*resend link*}
Register and login
to sign up
With an SRF account, you have the option to enter comments on our website and in the SRF App.
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* DisplayName *} {* mobile *} {* AddressCity *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
I agree to the processing of my personal data to log in to comment. You can find more information in the data protection declaration.
Please agree to the privacy policy.
{* captcha *}
Create an account
{* /Registration Form *}
Confirm your email address
We have sent you an email at the address
{* email address data *} to publish. Please check your email inbox and confirm your account using the activation link you received.
tracking Didn’t you get the message?
If you do not receive an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.
User data settings
{*resend link*}
Your activation email has been sent
Please check your email box. An activation email has been sent.
Register
Verified email address
Thank you for verifying your email address.
user account
In this view you can manage your user data.
{* #editProfileForm *} {* first name *} {* last name *} {* display name *} {* email address *} {* mobile *} {* city address *} {* captcha *}
Memorizes
{* saveProfileMessage *} {* /editProfileForm *}
change password
Disable Account
User data saved successfully
You can view your data in your user account at any time.
Close
User data settings
change password
Set a new password for your account
{* email address data *}.
{* #changePasswordForm *} {* your current password *} {* your new password *} {* your new password *}
Memorizes
{* /changePasswordForm *}
Eliminates
Create a new password
Set a new password for your account.
{* #changePasswordFormNoAuth *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
Save the password
{* /changePasswordFormNoAuth *}
Password saved successfully
You can now log into the article using your new password.
Create a new password
We do not recognize the password reset code. Please re-enter your email address so we can send you a new link.
{* #resetPasswordForm *} {*signInEmailAddress *}
Sends
{* / Password Reset *}
Create a new password
You will soon receive an email with a link to renew your password.
Didn’t you get the message?
If you do not receive an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.
Disable Account
Your account will be deactivated and you cannot reactivate it. Recorded comments will not be deleted.
Do you really want to deactivate your account?
{*deactivate account form*}
Eliminates
{* / deactivate the account *}
The account has been disabled
Your account has been deactivated and you can no longer use it.
If you wish to register again for the comment function, please contact SRF Customer Service.
Close
Social login
To register we need additional information about you.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* first name *} {* last name *} {* email address *} {* display name *} {* mobile *} {* city address *}
{*/ social registration form *}