Swiss football news – Lausanne Sport’s new goalkeeper – Hunziker suffers cruciate ligament rupture – sport

legend: Moving on to Vaud

Carlo Letica.

Imago / Sports Pictures



Letika moves to newly promoted Lausanne

Lausanne Sport adds goalkeeper Carlo Letica to its Premier League squad. The 26-year-old Croatian, who moves from Romanian First Division club Hermannstadt to Vaud, signed a two-year contract.

Basel’s Hunziker will be out for a long time

FC Basel still has bad luck with injuries. After Sergio Lopez, Andren Hunziker will also be out for several months due to a serious knee injury. The 20-year-old Basel striker, who is one of his sons, ruptured his cruciate ligament and partially ruptured his inner ligament during training on Wednesday and needs surgery. The weekend before last, Hunziker, who was last on loan at Aarau, celebrated his first goal in the Premier League in Bayern’s 2-1 home defeat by Lausanne Sport.

Meyer signs with JC

The Grasshoppers signed midfielder Tim Meyer on a two-year contract, with an optional option. The 19-year-old trained in Zurich’s youth department and made his Premier League debut this season.



