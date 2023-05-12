Swindler George Santos Makes Trump: ‘Witch Hunt’

Accusations of the US Republican Santos US Congressman George Santos pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud, money laundering and misappropriation of public funds on Wednesday and spoke out about the witch hunt. The Republican candidate has been under investigation since taking office in 2022. Media reports revealed that he falsified most of his resume. “I will continue to fight and I will achieve. I will clear my name.” He has no intention of resigning. He will run for re-election in 2024. The indictment alleges that the 34-year-old defrauded his political supporters by diverting money to fund his personal expenses. 05/12/2023

He falsified his resume in a ridiculously exaggerated way and is also said to be involved in money laundering and fraud: US Rep. George Santos is fighting for his political life – and making Donald Trump.

In the case surrounding US Rep. George Santos, who made headlines with an elaborate resume, prominent Republicans are initially hoping to protect the party’s slim majority in the House of Representatives.

Steps to persuade Santos to resign or expel him from the party were initially omitted. Federal prosecutors charged Santos with embezzling campaign funds, receiving improper unemployment benefits, and lying to Congress about his finances.

The 34-year-old, who made headlines for his outlandish lies, uses Donald Trump language and talks about a “witch hunt” after his court hearing.

The Republican is said to have bought designer clothes and paid off credit card debt with campaign donations from supporters. At his first court date on Wednesday, he pleaded not guilty.

He was released on $500,000 bail. House Republican Majority Leader Steve Scales said there is a presumption of innocence in America, regarding the case and possible steps against a party colleague. The allegations are serious, but Santos has to go through the legal process.

Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, dodged the question of whether Santos should step down. She indicated that the process would take its course. In the past few years, the House of Representatives has expelled Representatives only twice, and in both cases only after they were convicted at the federal level. But many say the Republicans’ slim majority of just four votes is another factor.

