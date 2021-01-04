Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC keeps exposing fan theories

So far, three DLC characters from Fighter’s Pass Vol. 2 for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate On the Nintendo Switch. In the past two years since the game’s release, several fan theories have been prepared to figure out how Nintendo selects DLC fighters for the game, but Vol. 2 Proved very hard to guess which might lead to a cut. A number of these theories have been debunked over the past year, which makes fans realize just how hard it is to discover director Masahiro Sakurai’s plans for the game!

One fan theory that has persisted online is that third parties won’t receive as many DLC fighters. The Super Smash Bros franchise has expanded over the previous few entries to include third-party fighters, but Nintendo was keen on the number of characters that could be added from outside publishers. Both Microsoft and Square Enix received DLC fighters in Final, In Banjo-Kazooie and Steve form for the first, and Hero and Sephiroth for the last. The inclusion of Sephiroth also crushed the theory that Nintendo focused exclusively on heroic characters from third-party publishers, rather than villains.

Another fan theory was revealed by Fighter’s Pass Vol. 2 is that having a soul in the game means that the character will not appear as a playable fighter. The first fighter revealed for this DLC group was Min Min, a character who debuted in arms. Min Min previously appeared as a spirit in Super Smash Bros. UltimateBut he became a complete fighter, Giving hope to other characters currently in the game such as spirits.

While spirits cannot be seen as a way to debunk fakes of playable fighters anymore, it looks like Mii Fighter’s outfits still denote characters who won’t be in-game via DLC. ComicBook.com expected Geno to not make the cut in Fighter’s Pass Vol. 2 After revealing that Sephiroth is included in the game. A few days later This article Nintendo revealed Mii Fighter’s skin for the character. King K. Rool is a playable character who debuted as the skin of Mii Fighter, but that was there Super Smash Bros. for Wii U / 3DS. The character made the cut in the next game, proving that there is (definitive) hope for those added as Mii Fighter skins.

One of the theories that has not yet been disproved is the amibo theory. Fans have used the Amiibo numbers’ release dates based on the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate To correctly guess when the majority of DLC fighters will be detected. This theory is not false, but it appears to be somewhat accurate. Readers can learn more about it Here.

At the end of the day, it looks like Nintendo and Masahiro Sakurai will always make the call that they feel is right for the game, no matter what the fans think. It’s fun to speculate and create these kinds of theories, but at the end of the day, it looks like the DLC fighters in the game are more difficult to guess than anyone had anticipated!

Are there any theories you share when it comes down to it Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? What do you think will be revealed next?