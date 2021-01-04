Bethesda Celebrates DOOM’s Connection With Animal Crossing: New Horizons

last year, Eternal death And the Animal Crossing: New Horizons They were released on the same day, March 20. Inspired by this simple connection, fans of the franchise began sharing art online for a friendship between Animal Crossing’s Isabelle and Doom Slayer. Both Bethesda and Nintendo They are aware of this fan art, and they have encouraged it! To celebrate the start of 2021, Bethesda has made things a little more formal, sharing a picture of Doom Slayer and Isabelle’s Nendoroid characters happily playing alongside the caption Happy New Horizons. It’s a delightful way to ring in the new year, and it has made friendship lovers very happy!

You can find the Bethesda tweet embedded below. The official DOOM Twitter account also shared the same picture and message.

It will be interesting to see if the friendship between Doom Slayer and Isabelle is recognized within the actual game or not. While he’d be pretty silly in DOOM or Animal Crossing, there’s one place he could succeed: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Doom Slayer has been rumored for a long time, And it looks more likely after Microsoft buys Bethesda. The publisher already has two fighters in the game, and companies like Capcom, Konami, and Square Enix have three actors, so it wouldn’t be out of the question. With Isabelle being a playable character in Final, It’s not hard to imagine how much fans would want to see the pair actually come together!

For now, the friendship between Isabelle and Doom Slayer should simply continue through these small confessions between the two companies, and through the fan art that made it a thing in the first place. There is something to be said about the way fans made this link between the two franchises, and how it went from a simple joke nearly a year ago, to a frequent contact between the two companies. Even if nothing more happens, it’s nice to see the effect fans can have on games!

Are you a fan of franchise cross art? Would you like to see Doom Slayer and Isabelle appear together in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at Embed a Tweet To talk about all things games!