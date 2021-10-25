Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy

Rockstar has announced PC system requirements for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which surprisingly isn’t that demanding. This is a modified version of games from the PS2 era, after all.

Despite its luster with beautiful new textures and light effects, the new versions of GTA only require at least 2-3 GB of graphics memory, with 4 GB recommended. It’s also looking for a relatively modest CPU, although it still requires 8-16GB of RAM. We also have a file size of: 45 GB for the entire trilogy. It is currently not clear whether the installation can be split between the three games.

The complete PC system requirements are:

Minimum System Requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K / AMD FX-6300

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9280 3GB

Hard Disk: 45 GB

Recommended system requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-2700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Storage: 16 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

Hard Disk: 45 GB

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was announced earlier this month and is set to launch on November 11, replacing the original versions that were removed from digital storefronts.

