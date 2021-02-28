Sports Honoring – Tim nominated for this year’s Laureus Prize

The nominees were posted in six categories on Wednesday, and the winners will be decided by the LWS Academy (over 60 former sports greats, including Carinthian Franz Klammer) and announced in May.

In addition to Thiem, Spanish football talent Ansu Fati, Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes (USA), Spanish world moto champion Joan Mir, Slovenian winner Tadej Pogacar, and French Open tennis winner Iga Swiatek were nominated. Tim won his first Grand Slam tournament at the US Open last year and reached the semifinals at the Australian Open.

So far, four Austrians have won the LWSA Prize: in 2003 Arnold Schwarzenegger in the “Sport for Good” category, and in 2004 figure skating star Hermann Mayer for the return of the year, and Felix Baumgartner (action athlete) in the 2016-time Formula 1 World Champion Nikki Lauda about the works of his life.

Athletes Joshua Chiptiji, Armand Duplantes, Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Basketball star LeBron James, footballer Robert Lewandowski and tennis player Rafael Nadal were nominated for the Best Athlete of the Year award for 2020.

In the women’s race, cyclist Anna van der Bregen, skier Federica Brignoni, track and field athlete Brigid Kosje, tennis player Naomi Osaka, footballer Wendy Renard and basketball player Brianna Stewart will participate in the race.