Species protection: exotic bats are back

March 12, 2022
Faye Stephens

Large ears and, most importantly, a large horseshoe nose: these are the hallmarks of the horseshoe hill bat (Rhinolophos Healy) Make it unique. However, its nocturnal lifestyle and hard-to-reach ecosystem have long eluded the species from scientific research expeditions. After 40 years, a team led by John Flanders of Bat Conservation International (BCI) has finally succeeded in discovering the species again. This was announced by the working group in a press release; A study was conducted on it in »Biodiversity Data Journal” Presenter.

