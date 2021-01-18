science

SpaceX will launch its first Starlink satellites for 2021 on Monday. Here’s how to watch.

Cape Canaveral, Florida – SpaceX The first batch of Starlink satellites In 2021 on Monday (January 18) to scale up the growing giant construction of the company and you can watch the event live online.

The Hawthorne, California-based company will deploy 60 internet satellites from Starlink on its workhorse. Falcon 9 rocket From historic Pad 39A to NASA here at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 8:45 am EST (1422 GMT).

