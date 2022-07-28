science

Space travel: the best place to settle the moon

July 28, 2022
Faye Stephens

At least since the first moon landing, people have been dreaming that we could build a settlement or at least a research base on the satellite and live there permanently. Until then, science and technology still has to do some development, but at least one potential problem may have taken care of itself. Within Mare Tranquillitatis, near the lunar equator, there are craters and craters, and possibly caves, that can maintain a constant temperature of about 17 degrees Celsius, Tyler Horvath of UCLA and his team write in Geophysical Research Letters.. This clearly distinguishes these regions from the surface of the Moon, which sometimes shows extreme temperature fluctuations between -170 and 130 ° C during the day.

