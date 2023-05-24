science

Solar System: It is stormy at the north pole of Uranus

May 24, 2023
Faye Stephens

If you look at the latest images of Uranus, you can often spot round spots at the planet’s poles that are somewhat reminiscent of reflections of light. Scientists have long assumed that these are in fact eddies attesting to a relatively dynamic atmosphere. Now, for the first time, a team led by Alex Akins of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California has discovered strong evidence that that a stationary cyclonic storm could rage over the planet’s north pole, with warm, dry air gathering in the center.

