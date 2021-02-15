Smart door locks on test: Hey sesame, open yourself – please automatically

There is hardly anything more annoying when you get home than standing in front of the front door fully loaded and then having to place your purchases on the wet floor to take out the key. Smart door locks are designed to solve this and some other issues by opening them automatically when you get home.

I’ve tested three solutions like this, from Nuki, Yale and Tedee, in the past few months and have been sometimes more, sometimes less enthusiastic. In some cases, smart locks have made everyday life easier for me. But sometimes they made me look silly when I wave my cell phone in front of the locked door for minutes.