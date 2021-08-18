Science – virologist Drosten: Delta stresses the need for vaccinations – Wikipedia

BERLIN (dpa) – According to Berlin virologist Christian Drosten, unvaccinated adults face a tough fall and winter season. “Everyone, and especially everyone over the age of 45, is advised to take a very serious look at whether they really do not want to be vaccinated.”

Some people’s plan to protect indirectly through putative herd immunity with a vaccination rate of about two-thirds of the population no longer works due to the highly contagious delta variant. “If you are not vaccinated, you will become infected, possibly this winter,” a Charity researcher told the German news agency DPA.

It should be borne in mind that the risk of infection for unvaccinated people also increases this fall and winter because due to the high vaccination rate, more new infections are allowed every day compared to the previous winter. In addition, vaccinated people are very likely to pass the virus some time after vaccination without getting sick themselves.

Drosten made it clear that no one can hope to survive an epidemic that runs out on its own. Because of the delta variable, vaccination is not an essential issue for community protection. Now it’s all about protecting yourself. Drosten was convinced that many hesitant people would soon be vaccinated after all, also because they encountered what Covid-19 could mean to unvaccinated people in their immediate surroundings.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210818-99-881029/ 8