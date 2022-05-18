Science: Showroom Care 4.0: Digital Tools for Care

Digital technologies can make an important contribution to the relief of people in need of care and their relatives in the context of home care. In the future, people will be able to learn about the opportunities offered by these programs in a networked apartment in the Technical University of Berlin (TU) Berlin Ernst-Reuter-Platz. The “Care 4.0 Exhibition” was opened on Wednesday by the “Care 4.0 Competence Centre, Life – Care – Digital”. The stated goal of so-called assistance systems is to comfort caregivers and maintain and expand the autonomy of those who need care – so they, too, can live at home longer.

Free guided tours of the showroom are now offered, where interested parties can learn about technologies aimed at making everyday life easier. These include, for example, sensors to monitor hot plates or intelligent fall detection that records a fall and initiates a notification chain. Smart devices such as a smart mirror that displays reminders or networked lights can also provide support in everyday life.

“Digitization offers fantastic opportunities to improve care, both for people in need and for caregivers,” said Senator for Science and Care Ulrike Gote (The Greens) at the showroom opening. The offer helps people in Berlin find digital assistance systems that truly provide them with practical support in everyday life.

The Care 4.0 Competence Center is the point of contact for all questions related to the digitization of care. It is run by the DAI-Labour of the TU in cooperation with a social agency. It originated from the “Care 4.0 – Made in Berlin” initiative of the Senate Department of Health, Welfare and Equal Opportunity.

