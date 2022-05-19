Cepheid Receives CE Marking for Xpert Xpress CoV-2 plus | newsletter

New beta Plus version contains a third genetic target for faster detection of future SARS-CoV-2 variants

SUNNYVALE, California.And May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Cepheid announced today that it has received CE Mark approval for Xpertexpress CoV-2Plus Received a rapid diagnostic PCR test for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19.

Viruses are constantly changing through mutations, and can produce new variants with unique properties. During the pandemic, multiple types of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been documented worldwide. Cepheid proactively addresses this increased genetic diversity by improving genetic coverage of new genetic diversity Plus- A transcript of the assay includes a third conserved genetic target for SARS-CoV-2 detection to meet the challenge of future virus mutations and to improve nucleocapsid gene probes for consistent virus detection.

expert express CoV-2Plus Joins Xpert, among othersexpress COV-2 / FLOW / RSV Plus In Cepheid’s growing range of PCR productsPlus Respiratory PCR tests that provide fast, accurate and actionable results. expertexpress COV-2 / FLOW / RSV PlusThe most appropriate product when multiple viruses that cause influenza-like illness are circulating. expertexpress CoV2 PlusIt is now approved for use on all patients, including those who are evaluated asymptomatic or suspected of having COVID-19.

expert express CoV-2 PlusFor use in any of the more than 40,000 GeneXpert in use worldwideSystems designed by Cepheid. the test It can provide rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in less than 20 minutes if needed to obtain positive results.1

Since the beginning of the epidemic, our focus has been on staying ahead of the SARS-CoV-2 gene drift, and so we designed our tests with current and future variables in mind,” David PiersingMD, PhD, executive vice president and chief scientific officer. The high sensitivity of these tests is now of particular importance to the recently announced treatment testing initiatives, as early detection is critical to achieving optimal clinical outcomes with antiviral therapies. “

Xpert Delivery express CoV-2 Plus It is expected to start in May.

For more information, including videos and package entries, go to www.cepheid.com/coronavirus.

Early screening only for positive results; Report negative results in about 30 minutes

About Cevid

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Cepheid is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics. Cepheid’s goal is to improve healthcare by developing, manufacturing and marketing accurate, easy-to-use molecular testing systems and tests. By automating highly complex and time-consuming manual procedures, Cepheid solutions enable organizations of all sizes to perform complex molecular diagnostic tests on organ and genetic diseases. With its broad capabilities in the field of molecular biology, the company focuses on those applications that require the most accurate, rapid and actionable test results, such as the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. For more information, please visit the website http://www.cepheid.com/de.

